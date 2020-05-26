share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why Do We Get Those Mild, Pesky Eye Twitches?

Your pulsing eyelid is probably telling you to sleep more, stress less, and cut down on caffeine.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
May 26, 2020
why does eye twitch
Image Credit: KindPNG
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScience
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related