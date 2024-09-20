Nearly a year ago, Hanumankind performed at a Boiler Room to mixed reviews, and YouTube comment sections (at the time) were quick to point out the gig’s clash with hanuman jayanti - the festival, not the rapper’s birthday. Last weekend, the prodigal son played independently on the same weekend as another Boiler Room in Bombay, where he upstaged – dare we even say, remade – the idea of the country’s music scene entirely.

We were accustomed to electronic and hip-hop gigs, but not to the chosen venue for both on this particular weekend.

It’s a setting that stood in contrast to the venues we were used to, like the textile mills in South Bombay or the make-shift bar-turned-live music-venues in Bandra-Khar, emulating a ramshackle atmosphere for the rich and beautiful to feel loose and rowdy. NESCO centre (where both the gigs took place), is in Goregaon: a booming suburb off the Western Express Highway in North Mumbai, made up of high-rises, malls, and Film City, with an average demo comprising IT professionals and the upwardly mobile “middle class.” On cue, we heard someone in the crowd go: “Yeh apna Gurgaon vibes hi hai (these are our Gurgaon vibes only).”

Boiler Room is a legendary global name. If you know, you know. And all the people who lined up on Saturday afternoon – with doors opening at 3pm – knew. It was Boiler Room’s biggest India outing since their humble debut back in 2016. The kids and the punters showed up in their cyberpunk shades, cut-off tees, and coloured hair, a uniform that is now typical of any techno party (dare we venture far enough to call them raves). We’ve had our fair share of electronic parties, but not like this: at 6 pm, a bunch of kids were seated on the bleachers while hard electro – courtesy an-oddly billed CASHU set – blared inside. Influencers started walking in around 7pm; the tees started coming off around 8pm. There were a lot of “Brooooo”s all around, especially when the MC screamed into the mic, unhinged, like it was a college fest.

“Being at Boiler Room is for most people who wear tees that say BALMAIN upfront,” we heard someone say, dismissively. And true to the 2024 moment, there were more than a few Charli XCX cosplayers (even through BRAT summer is officially fucking over). “This is how we should do techno,” said one attendee, sagely. “In a massive, dark warehouse.” But like most things in Mumbai, everything is bought – the warehouse aesthetic and the general entry pass to BR (2,500 INR a pop). The air conditioning was great. The space was large. The toilets were clean. But did the ravers rave? The word on the street – from people across industries – is that the market is bad and a global recession is incoming (ask anyone who’s had an appraisal review in the last 6-12 months). Which raises the question(s): how are events at this scale (and price points) being held consistently, how are the young’uns affording them, and which young’uns specifically?



“Boiler Room is usually a good vibe but this was my least favourite edition. Barring Octave One, everyone felt bleh. The music was extremely repetitive with an awful sound system,” exclaimed a frustrated Saloni, 25-year-old fashion stylist attending her fourth edition of the series. “We couldn’t understand how to dance to it or when one act ended and the other began.” She also maintains that people didn’t dress the part. Among other complaints from fellow-attendees: Boiler Room in Europe, and even Dekmantel, are way better, and that this is the best one could hope for from Bombay.

Chhab, a DJ on the Boiler Room line-up, later described the experience as “amusing.” “I’ve never played to a room of that size,” they said. “Either way, it was really nice to see an audience that hasn’t heard this side of house and techno interact with this kind of music. I’m hoping we opened a few ears to a new style of electronic music.” Translation: The night’s soundscape forced most patrons out of their comfort zone. Every artist on the lineup was accomplished in their own right, staying true to their customary dark hallucinatory sound — so what changed as far as the veterans were concerned? Was it the bigger crowd size, the lack of adherence to the vibe, or the oddly motionless audience behind the DJs? Perhaps the biggest downer of BR becoming this mainstream was the loss of exclusivity: folks attending because it seems like the place to be. The actual music becomes a minor detail, the “Europe is better” purists are left wanting for more, and the uninitiated rich kids get the requisite hazy pictures for the ‘gram.

Devarshi, a 32-year-old designer and Boiler Room veteran, told us the whole thing gave her “‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ festive vibes.” Was it the crowd, the lack of in people, or both? “Boiler Room is always supposed to be intimate, lekin babe, idhar bahut commercial hai (this is super commercial).” “We’re ravers”, she says, “but this is NOT it. You remember that Helena Hauff gig? I took off my chaddis there.” The disproportionate number of men in the crowd – despite Absolut’s marketing message around inclusion and diversity – perhaps made such abandon a distant prospect for the night.

One of the most well-organised, well-produced Boiler Rooms, with a crowd size of nearly 4,000 people, thus rang strangely hollow. Maybe it was the inconvenience of the Boiler Room x Absolut top-up cards to purchase booze that broke the trance, maybe it was the diluted cultural signifiers unique to being a Boiler Room enthusiast. As somewhat longtime scene kids, we’ve generally observed that uninitiated audiences in the city love a big production with frills and fancies, and seek a connection with performing artists and their music that often goes beyond four on the floor. The last few hours of unadulterated to-the-point techno without familiar melodies or crowd interaction – which may have evoked euphoria in a city like Berlin – did not spark joy on the Goregaon dancefloor.

There’s the aforementioned recession thing, coupled with changing tides in the cultural discourse. What comprises an authentic scene in a city like Mumbai, and what does inclusion mean outside of Absolute’s definition? One answer: when in Maharashtra, do as Maharashtrians. Perhaps Bamboy’s Boiler Room set from last year, filled with folk influences, Maharashtrian political edge, and frenzied dancing to the drumbeats is what it takes to get larger crowds going. It all boils down to the question: should a subculture expand and adapt to become accessible? Is “the scene” no longer about swimming against the mainstream, but with it? It’s no wonder, then, that the ghost of Hanumankind, both from the past collaboration and the future gig, lingered for those of us who had known and loved this scene forever, especially during its highs.