share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Siblings Can Mitigate the Negative Effects of Parents’ Fighting

Strong bonds with brothers and sisters meant less conflict-related mental health struggles.

written by
Angelina Shah
published
Jun 25, 2018
sibling relationship
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindconflict
AuthorAngelina Shah

Angelina Shah is a staff writer with The Swaddle. In her previous life she was a copywriter in advertising. She has a penchant for reading, singing, travelling and being obsessed with superheroes.

Related