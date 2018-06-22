share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Global Study Finds Most People’s Ideal Life Is a Happy Medium

Across cultures, perfection is overrated.

written by
Angelina Shah
published
Jun 22, 2018
what is the perfect life
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMind
AuthorAngelina Shah

Angelina Shah is a staff writer with The Swaddle. In her previous life she was a copywriter in advertising. She has a penchant for reading, singing, travelling and being obsessed with superheroes.

Related