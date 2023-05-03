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A Year of School Measurably Changes Kids’ IQ

But how we’re measuring intelligence might be flawed.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Jun 25, 2018
kids IQ
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BodiesMindschool
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

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