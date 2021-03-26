share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Showing Signs of Stress Makes People More Likable, Finds New Study

There could be an advantage to showcasing one’s vulnerabilities.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
May 16, 2022
stress makes people seem likeable
Image Credits: fineartamerica
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindhuman behavior
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related