share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Should You Go With Your Gut Instinct? Science Suggests Yes

Research shows second guesses are worse than our first — so why don’t we stick with our gut instinct?

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Feb 20, 2020
should i go with my gut
Image Credit: Unsplash
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceinner workings
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related