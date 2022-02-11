share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Set Up 1 All‑Women Police Station per District as Women in Police ‘Abysmally’ Low: Parliamentary Panel

“Besides increasing the percentage of women in police, [they should be given] important challenging duties central to the police, and not just duties of inconsequence.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Feb 14, 2022
all women police station each district india
Image Credits: Shutterstock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerPoliticsgender equality
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related