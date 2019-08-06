share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Low Self‑Esteem Can Seep Into Physical Behaviors, Cause Health Issues

Self-loathing behaviors may cause us to stop taking care of ourselves, opening us up to physical health problems.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Jan 9, 2020
low self esteem health effects
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related