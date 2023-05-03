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Untrending: Antioxidants Can’t Cure Cancer, Preserve Youth

Antioxidants do have health benefits — but in high amounts, their effects can backfire.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Jan 2, 2020
are antioxidant supplements good for you
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BodiesHealthdiet
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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