share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Scientists Simulated a Roller Coaster Ride to Understand What Causes Migraine

The findings could help understand the cause of migraine and develop robust treatments, researchers say.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jul 28, 2021
why do people get migraines
Image credit: Unsplash
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthmigraines
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related