Scientists Researching Autoimmune Disorders Prevent White Blood Cells From Attacking the Body

White blood cells in individuals with autoimmune disorders return to protecting the body when supplied with an excess of the same molecules they attack.

written by
Peter Cockerill & David C. Wraith The Conversation
published
Jun 23, 2020
autoimmune disease treatment
Image credit: National Cancer Institute
AuthorPeter Cockerill & David C. Wraith The Conversation

Peter Cockerill receives funding from the Medical Research Council to study epigenetic reprogramming of genes in memory T cells. David C. Wraith consults for Apitope International NV, a company focusing on antigen-specific immunotherapy of autoimmune disease and receives funding from the Medical Research Council and EU.

