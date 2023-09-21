share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why Do Our Eyes Need to Move Together?

A learned ability, synchronized eye movement helps us perceive depth and prevent double vision.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Jun 22, 2020
Why do we have two eyes?
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceeyes
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related