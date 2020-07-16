share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Scientists Record Blue Whale Songs Near Lakshadweep for the First Time

The presence of the whales in this region indicates that the waters are rich and suitable for seasonal breeding.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Aug 24, 2021
blue whales in the Indian ocean
Image Credit: AP Image
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceclimate change
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related