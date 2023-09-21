share
Scientists Now Know Why a Mozart Melody Reduces Epileptic Seizures

New research around the piano sonata D Major K448 shows how the “Mozart Effect” discourages occurrence of seizures in people with epilepsy.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Sep 17, 2021
listening to Mozart reduces epilepsy
Credits: Alamy, Musescore
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

