share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Scientists in Bhopal First to Map Indian Gut Microbiome

The research paves the way for more targeted health treatments.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Feb 8, 2019
Indian gut microbiome research
Image courtesy of Viome
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthgut microbiomes
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related