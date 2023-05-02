share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Scientists Identify Gene Associated With Late‑Stage Endometriosis

Endometriosis is common and incurable, and gene-based research can shape better treatment options.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Aug 31, 2021
genetic link of endometriosis
Image Credit: Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
BodiesHealthendometriosis
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related