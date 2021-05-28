share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Women Find It Harder to Quit Smoking Than Men: Research

Women may face different barriers to quitting smoking related to fear of weight gain, sex hormones, and mood.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Aug 26, 2021
women less likely to quit smoking then men
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthgender
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related