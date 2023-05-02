share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

A Public Health Crisis Looms at the Intersection of Migration and Tropical Diseases

Lacking awareness and access to urban support networks, migrants from rural areas find it difficult to seek treatment for diseases like filaria.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
May 3, 2021
migration and tropical diseases
Image Credit: Nyooz
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
BodiesHealthdisability
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related