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Scientists Find a Genetic Link Between Endometriosis and Ovarian Cancer

While endometriosis itself isn’t cancerous, scientists found a genetic link between the two that could help treatment for both.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Mar 22, 2022
genetic link between endometriosis and ovarian cancer
Image Credits: iStock
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BodiesHealthendometriosis
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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