share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Do Audio Drugs Really Get You High?

Binaural beats may trick your brain but they don’t exactly make you trip.

written by
Nadia Nooreyezdan
published
Feb 28, 2019
audiodrugs.jpg
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindbrains
AuthorNadia Nooreyezdan

Nadia Nooreyezdan is The Swaddle's culture editor. Since graduating from Columbia Journalism School, she spends her time thinking about aliens, cyborgs, and social justice sci-fi. She's also working on a memoir about her family's journey from Iran to India.

Related