share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Scientists Develop Test To Predict Who Can Develop Alzheimer’s

Until a few years ago, the levels of proteins used to detect Alzheimer’s could only be measured after the person had died.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Oct 26, 2021
alzheimer's test
Image Credit: Healthline.com
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthalzheimer's
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related