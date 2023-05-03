share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The (Dis)Honesty of Dating Apps

While infidelity has always existed in society, dating apps have made it easier to engage without consequence.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Mar 3, 2019
infidelity on dating apps
Image courtesy of Joey Guidone via Pinterest
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureTechinfidelity
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related