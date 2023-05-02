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U.K. Apologizes for Racism That Kept India’s WWI Dead From Due Recognition

About 50,000 casualties from India and Africa have not been commemorated the same way as other war dead, a new report reveals.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Apr 28, 2021
world war i racism against indians
Image Credit: Gatewaysfww.org.uk
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AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

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