share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Sanitation Workers on the Frontlines of the Pandemic Are Overlooked, Unprotected

“We are exposed to lethal bacteria and viruses on daily basis, and we need to take care of ourselves.”

written by
Varsha Torgalkar
published
Mar 25, 2020
covid19 spread india sanitation workers
Image Credit: J Adam Huggins
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcaste
AuthorVarsha Torgalkar

Varsha Torgalkar is an independent journalist based out of Pune. She covers social justice, gender, climate change, and travel for national and international news publications. She has covered the agrarian crisis in Marathwada and Vidarbha extensively and is interested in rural journalism. She holds a diploma in Journalism and a Master's degree in political science from Pune University. She is also an avid trekker and has successfully scaled Everest Base Camp, Annapurna Circuit Trek, and Goecha La.

Related