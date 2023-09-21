share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

We Asked Six Experts to Explain the Impact of a Uniform Civil Code in Modern India

“What we need is uniformity in rights and not a Uniform Civil Code.”

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Jul 17, 2021
impact of uniform civil code in india
Image Credit: Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerPoliticsfamily law
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related