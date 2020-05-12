share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Karnataka HC Tells Centre Aarogya Setu Users’ Data Can’t Be Shared Without Their Consent

Currently, the Covid19 app’s privacy policy doesn’t inform users their data might be shared.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Jan 27, 2021
aarogya setu data
Image Credit: Aarogya Setu App
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticeaarogya setu
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related