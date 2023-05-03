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The Buzz Cut: Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum Split

Happily ever after is dead.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Apr 6, 2018
channing tatum and jenna dewan tatum
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SocietyCultureThe Buzz Cut
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

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