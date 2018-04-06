The Buzz Cut: Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum Split

In The Buzz Cut, we give our take on all of the intellectual and Internet-famous, celebrity and bizarre, buzzy and overlooked family and parenting news we gossiped about all week.

Marriage. This week saw the sad demise of the 9-year-long marriage of power couple Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum. If we were to speculate (which we love to do) we’d say it’s because one of them never did the dishes. Also, guess the Indian government doesn’t believe in karmic retribution (like your hot spouse dropping your ass…) to a moral discrepancy: Did you know adultery is a criminal offence under the Indian Penal Code?

Sex and sexuality. While teachers in Kerala may rampantly spew inaccuracies, elsewhere, a teacher was suspended for speaking the truth about her sexual orientation in her class. More on the LGBTQ front, this powerful photo series of the dreams and nightmares of the Indian LGBTQ community. And proving that sex is complicated for all sexualities, here’s one man’s dilemma on being a Dom who also wants to be respectful of women. (Spoiler alert! They’re both possible.) Finally, here’s the surprising history behind the wolf whistle.

Work. Mirabai Chanu killed it at her chosen profession (weightlifting) this week, becoming India’s first gold medalist at the Commonwealth Games 2018. On a sadder note, sexism at the workplace is nothing new to many — but the fact that this deep-seated malpractice has its claws in adolescence is. In the adult world, online job advertisements are rife with sexism. And this year finds fewer takers for the American H-1B visa among India’s IT giants. Does this make you need to get away from it all? Check out this exploration of digital commuters before deciding to take the plunge.

Parenthood. Celebrities are not exempt from the stress of childbirth and parenting: Jessica Biel, Emily Blunt and Jessica Alba all swear they wouldn’t have survived new parenthood without one particular modern Mary Poppins. Speaking of childbirth experiences, here’s a photo series of new mothers around the world. And as many choose motherhood at a later age, here’s a thoughtful call to look at (and address) the cons as well as the pros. Here are a few more voices in the growing discussion around maternal regret. And finally, here’s one dad’s experience becoming woke to his male privilege upon becoming a stay-at-home parent. Very (very) slow clap.

Health. Obesity is a growing problem and treating it is a nuanced effort – making this exploration of the role emotion plays on binge eating and obesity a welcome take. In other health news, here’s the latest in developing a male birth control pill — turns out it’s not just sexism holding it up.

Relatives (even distant ones). In a surprise twist to the heredity lessons you vaguely remember from high school, even immediate siblings can have a very different DNA ancestry. And speaking of genes, here’s a thoughtful exploration of how new genetic insights change the way we think about race. In other genetic news, new research shows that the early Homo sapiens didn’t just get fresh with the Neanderthals, but also with the mysterious Denisovans. And finally, new research reveals who the original inhabitants of the subcontinent were – and how and with whom they mixed up DNA to lead to our wonderful diversity today.