share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Same‑Sex Marriage Isn’t the Revolution We Asked For

Revisiting the forgotten text, ‘The F*ggots and Their Friends Between Revolutions,’ ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on marriage equality.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
May 28, 2023
same-sex marriage india
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCommentarymarriage
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related