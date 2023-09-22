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Same‑Sex Marriage Isn’t the Revolution We Asked For

Revisiting the forgotten text, ‘The F*ggots and Their Friends Between Revolutions,’ ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on marriage equality.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
May 28, 2023
same-sex marriage india
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
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SocietyCommentarymarriage
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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