share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Sadhguru on ‘The Daily Show’ Signals the Spread of Soft Hindutva as Spirituality in the West

Sadhguru represents an ideology that serves the ruling party in India but is disguised as secular spirituality to the world.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Mar 10, 2022
sadhguru on the daily show
Image Credit: Comedy Central
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerPolitics
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related