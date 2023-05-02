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How EdTech Firms Are Capitalizing on the Fear of a ‘Covid Learning Gap’

“I think the use of the education gap as a marketing tactic is really heartbreaking — people buy into that insecurity, definitely.”

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Mar 3, 2022
covid learning gap
Image Credit: Alamy/Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle
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AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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