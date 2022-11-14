share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Romanticizing Y2K Led to the Resurgence of Heroin Chic

How ironic cultural nostalgia for the campy 2000s led to a cycle of problematic fashion trends recycled in new language.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Nov 14, 2022
heroin chic
Image credits – Getty Images/Zara/Stephen Lock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturebody image
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related