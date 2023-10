Respectfully Disagree is The Swaddle Team’s very own podcast series, in which we get together to discuss and dissect the issues we passionately differ on. Each week, one episode will be added here.

Social media has undoubtedly played a major role in enabling mobilization, discourse, and discussion around the ongoing anti-NRC and -CAA protests here in India. But with paid trolls, doctored videos, fake news, and possibilities to replace on-ground participation with online activism — is social media more of a bane or a boon?