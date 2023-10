Respectfully Disagree is The Swaddle Team’s very own podcast series, in which we get together to discuss and dissect the issues we passionately differ on. Each week, one episode will be added here.

From Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra to Jay-Z and Beyoncé, age gaps in relationships are always the subject of a lot of speculation and conversation, especially when you break down the scrutiny by gender. Think this through with our team in the third episode of our podcast series.