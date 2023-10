Respectfully Disagree is The Swaddle Team’s very own podcast series, in which we get together weekly to discuss and dissect the issues we passionately differ on.

It’s been two years since Raya Sarkar came out with the List of Sexual Harassers in Academia. And the #MeToo movement broke out in a big way in India last October. In this episode, we discuss the #MeToo movement and the way forward.