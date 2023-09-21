share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Resettling Tribal Communities Outside of Protected Forests Costs More Than Involving Them in Conservation Efforts: Report

“The current model of protected areas based on the exclusion of people is not feasible for effectively protecting biodiversity in India.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Dec 8, 2020
forest-min.jpg
Image Credit: The Hindu
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentbiodiversity
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related