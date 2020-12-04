share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Plastic Chai Cups Will Be Phased Out at Train Stations in Favor of Kulhads, Railways Minister Pledges

The move aims to reduce plastic waste and bolster India’s pottery industry.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Dec 4, 2020
kulhad chai
Image Credit: Alamy
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentfood
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related