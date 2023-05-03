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To Be Seen as Competent, Women Must Look Mannish… But Not Too Mannish

Gender-biased snap judgments influence our leadership choices.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Dec 13, 2018
gender bias and appearance
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SocietyCultureFirst Impressions
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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