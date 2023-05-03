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Regina King Won the Golden Globes, Making a Pledge to Hire 50% Women in Her Future Productions

Who else wants to send her an application?

written by
Nadia Nooreyezdan
published
Jan 7, 2019
regina king at golden globe awards 2019
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AuthorNadia Nooreyezdan

Nadia Nooreyezdan is The Swaddle's culture editor. Since graduating from Columbia Journalism School, she spends her time thinking about aliens, cyborgs, and social justice sci-fi. She's also working on a memoir about her family's journey from Iran to India.

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