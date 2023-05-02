share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

‘Quality Boredom’ Can Be a Way to Reclaim Our Time

There is a right way to be bored, and when processed meaningfully, boredom offers a way to make amends with who we are and what we do.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Jul 2, 2022
boredom
Image credit: Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
BodiesMindboredom
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related