The Buzz Cut: Middle‑Aged Women Are Spamming a French Novelist With Nude Pics

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

French writer, Yann Moix, is begging middle-aged women to stop sending him nude pictures of themselves. Backlash for his sexist comments on “the aging female form” is what prompted this very NSFW protest.

*

While beef eating has become a national issue, and the battle between khichdi and biriyani rages, Vir Sanghvi sets the record straight about the politics of Indian food over the centuries.

*

The model who appeared in the racially insensitive Dolce & Gabanna advertisement, which showed her eating pizza with chopsticks, speaks out about the effect the incident has had on her career.

*

Computer scientist Cal Newport discusses his new book Digital Minimalism, how workplaces will be email-free in the future, and why the tech backlash is about to go mainstream.

*

You’d expect something as simple as a woman sitting alone at a restaurant to be an unremarkable event. But when the unaccompanied Clementine Crawford wrote about how she was asked to leave a Manhattan restaurant because the owner wanted to “crack down on prostitutes,” many other women came forward with similar stories of their own.

*

Victoria Sands explores the legacy of “…Baby One More Time” and the frenzied moral panic that Britney and other pop stars of her era created.

*

With the recent layoffs at BuzzFeed and Huffington Post, and the spectre of ‘fake news,’ it bears asking — does journalism have a future?

*

Meet the woman who inspired the quirky new TV series, Pure, about a protagonist whose obsessive compulsive disorder manifests itself through intrusive thoughts concerning other people — thoughts that are almost always sexual in nature.

*

“The big tech companies are taking advantage of you by selling your data. We won’t.” Is 2019 the year DuckDuckGo finally takes off?

*

Shreyasi Biswas’s essay offers a personal explanation for why she chooses to wear Bengali Hindu wedding bangles as an unmarried woman, and the backlash she experienced from men while doing so.