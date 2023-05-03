share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Preimplantation Genetic Screening Doesn’t Increase Odds of Having a Baby

The common procedure may make IVF more efficient, but not necessarily more successful.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Aug 7, 2018
preimplantation genetic screening (pgs)
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
BodiesHealthfertility
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related