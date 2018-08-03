share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Scientists ID Chemicals in the Blood That May Predict Stillbirth

Finding raises possibility of screening mechanism for preventing stillbirth.

written by
Angelina Shah
published
Aug 6, 2018
preventing stillbirth still birth
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthchildbirth
AuthorAngelina Shah

Angelina Shah is a staff writer with The Swaddle. In her previous life she was a copywriter in advertising. She has a penchant for reading, singing, travelling and being obsessed with superheroes.

Related