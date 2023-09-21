share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Post‑Menopausal Libido Is More Complex than Just Hormones

Sex drive can also be impacted by losing a partner, having less time for sex, or struggling with mental health issues.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Sep 20, 2019
menopause and sex drive
Usha (Ratna Pathak Shah), an older matriarch, surreptitiously buys a swimsuit to impress a younger man she fancies in “Lipstick Under My Burkha.” Image Credit: Prakash Jha Productions
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
Societymenopausesex education
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related