share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Poem On Covid19 Corpses in Ganga Is Spreading “Anarchy,” Gujarat Sahitya Akademi Says

The literary body’s statement frames the poem as dissenting — but works of literature are critical to record the truth

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Jun 10, 2021
parul khakkar poem ganga corpses
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerPoliticsDissent
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related