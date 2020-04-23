share
The Swadl
Ensure All Children Have Access to Online Classes, Digital Divide of “Great Concern”: Karnataka HC

The court noted that girl students in rural areas may be forced into marriage due to the lack of proper functioning of schools.

Rohitha Naraharisetty
Jun 9, 2021
how does digital divide impact remote learning during covid19
