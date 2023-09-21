share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Pesticides Are Worse for Bees Than Previously Thought, Research Shows

Continued exposure to agrochemicals will result in declines of bees — “to the detriment of human and ecosystem health.”

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Aug 6, 2021
bees dying due to pesticides
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceagriculture
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related