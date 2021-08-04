share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Emperor Penguins Could Be Extinct by 2100 Due to Climate Change, Scientists Say

“The life-cycle of Emperor penguins is tied to having stable sea ice, which they need to breed, to feed and to molt,” experts note.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Aug 5, 2021
will climate change make emperor penguins extinct
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceextinction
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related