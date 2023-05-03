share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Advent of AI Might Make ‘Women’s Work’ More Valuable

As AI takes over task-based jobs, real people will turn to jobs that require empathy, care.

written by
Katharine McKinnon, The Conversation
published
Sep 19, 2018
care work
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureTechcarework
AuthorKatharine McKinnon, The Conversation

Katharine McKinnon, PhD, is a human geographer and a senior research fellow at La Trobe University, Australia, whose work engages with community economies, gender, development and care. Her research includes explorations of women’s economic empowerment and gender equality in the Asia-Pacific region, and investigations of the role of care in economies, particularly in relation to childbirth and maternity.

Related