The Swdl
People With Disabilities Shouldn’t Be Asked To Remove Prosthetic Limbs at Airport Security: SC

The court noted practices such as lifting people without consent are dehumanizing and compromise people’s dignity.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Dec 3, 2021
Image Credits: The Supreme Court of India
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

